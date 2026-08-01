Gianni Infantino Told to Resign by UEFA or Face No-Confidence Vote

ZURICH — UEFA has reportedly told FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign or face an emergency vote of no confidence, according to The Telegraph.

The report says all 55 UEFA member associations are prepared to back efforts to remove Infantino, marking one of the most serious challenges to his leadership since he became FIFA president in 2016.

The reported ultimatum follows growing backlash over Infantino’s now-abandoned proposal to sell a stake in FIFA’s commercial rights to private investors. UEFA has accused FIFA’s leadership of lacking transparency and has called for sweeping governance reforms.

FIFA has not announced any resignation or confirmed that a no-confidence vote has been scheduled.