LAPD offers $25,000 reward in East Hollywood hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is searching for the driver of a white sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with severe injuries in East Hollywood.

The collision occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on July 13 near the intersection of Hoover Street and London Street, where a man in his 30s was struck while crossing the street. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid or identify themselves.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Police have not released additional information about the suspect or the vehicle beyond it being a white sedan.

LAPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, arrest, and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Herrera at 213-833-3713. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.