Storm Prediction Center issues Slight Risk for severe storms across Ohio and Tennessee Valleys

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Day 1 Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley through Sunday morning.

A broader Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) extends across portions of the Midwest, Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and parts of the Southern Plains, where scattered thunderstorms are also expected.

In addition, Marginal Risk areas have been outlined over portions of southern Arizona and New Mexico, where isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.

Residents in the affected regions should remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and monitor forecasts for potential damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.