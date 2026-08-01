Special Weather Statement issued for Snowdoun, Sprague and Ramer, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Snowdoun, Sprague, and Ramer, Alabama, until 9:15 p.m. CDT.

A strong thunderstorm moving through the area may produce wind gusts up to 40 mph. While hail is not expected, the storm could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds capable of blowing around unsecured objects.

Residents are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy building and monitor the latest weather updates until the storm passes.