Florida Lottery Celebrates 10 Years of PICK Daily Games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its PICK Daily Games, marking a decade since the launch of the popular Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 draw games.

To commemorate the milestone, the Florida Lottery invited players to join the celebration by sharing their favorite lucky numbers on social media, highlighting 10 years of daily draws and prize-winning opportunities.

The PICK Daily Games, which include the optional Fireball feature, have become a staple of the Florida Lottery, offering players multiple chances to win every day. The anniversary marks a decade of continuous daily drawings and participation by millions of players across the state.