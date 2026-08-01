U.S. State Department Urges Americans to Reconsider Middle East Travel Amid Rising Security Threats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of State has issued a renewed security warning urging Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened caution as regional tensions continue to escalate.

The advisory warns U.S. citizens to prepare for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions, noting that several airlines have delayed the resumption of services while others have canceled routes.

The State Department also urged Americans outside the Middle East to seriously reconsider travel to and through the region and advised travelers to closely monitor airport and airline operations before departure.

Officials further warned that U.S. diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted, and said Iran and Iran-backed groups could target additional U.S. interests overseas, including American businesses, institutions, and locations associated with U.S. citizens worldwide.

The department encouraged Americans to review the latest country-specific travel and security alerts before making travel plans.