Colombia Car Bombing Injures at Least 11 Days Before Presidential Inauguration

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — At least 11 people were injured after a car bomb exploded in Colombia just days before the country’s presidential inauguration, according to the mayor’s office. Authorities said emergency responders rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Officials have launched an investigation into the attack as security concerns remain high ahead of the inauguration. The motive behind the bombing has not yet been confirmed, and authorities have not announced any arrests.

The explosion comes amid heightened political tensions in Colombia, where security has become a major issue following recent acts of violence linked to armed groups. Additional security measures are expected in the lead-up to the presidential inauguration.