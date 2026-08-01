Houston shooting leaves 2 injured as police search for additional suspects

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HOUSTON, Texas — Houston police are searching for additional suspects after two men were injured in a shooting Friday night in northeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. near Tidwell Road and Bertwood Street, according to the Houston Police Department. Investigators said the two victims were walking down the street eating ice cream when four people drove up and opened fire.

One victim was struck in the stomach, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Officers provided first aid at the scene before both men were transported to a hospital. Police said both are expected to survive.

Authorities detained one suspect nearby for questioning. Police said the individual provided information about the remaining suspects and the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.