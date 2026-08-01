U.S. Embassies Across Middle East Issue Security Alerts, Urge Americans to Prepare for Flight Disruptions

WASHINGTON — Several U.S. embassies across the Middle East have issued updated security alerts urging American citizens to exercise increased caution amid heightened regional tensions and the risk of further escalation.

The alerts advise U.S. citizens to remain vigilant, prepare for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and other travel disruptions. Americans are also encouraged to consider departing the region if security conditions worsen.

According to the latest embassy notices, security alerts have been issued by the U.S. embassies in:

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Oman

Iraq

Jordan

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

The warnings come as tensions across the Middle East continue to rise, prompting the U.S. Department of State to maintain a worldwide caution for American citizens due to the potential for unforeseen escalation.