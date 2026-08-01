NOAA Storm Prediction Center Issues Slight Risk for Severe Storms Across Ohio and Tennessee Valleys

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Day 1 Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Saturday.

Forecasters warn that storms developing across the region could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Residents in the affected areas are urged to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take action if severe thunderstorm watches or warnings are issued.

In addition to the Slight Risk area, a broader Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) extends across portions of the Great Lakes, the Southeast, and parts of the Southwest, where isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible.

The SPC said the outlook is valid through early Sunday morning, with additional updates to be issued as weather conditions evolve.