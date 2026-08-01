UKMTO reports attack on vessel near Oman in Strait of Hormuz

MUSCAT, Oman — The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported an attack on a vessel in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, approximately 21 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman.

According to UKMTO, the master of a tanker reported seeing a large splash and an explosion in close proximity to the vessel. No damage to the ship has been reported at this time.

Authorities are investigating the incident. UKMTO has advised all vessels transiting the area to exercise extreme caution and report any suspicious activity immediately.