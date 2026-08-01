Special Weather Statement issued for Fort Deposit, Hayneville and Calhoun, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Fort Deposit, Hayneville, and Calhoun, Alabama, until 8:45 p.m. CDT.

A strong thunderstorm moving through the area may produce wind gusts up to 50 mph. While hail is not expected, the storm could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds capable of downing small tree limbs and blowing around unsecured objects.

Residents are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy building and continue monitoring weather updates until the storm passes.