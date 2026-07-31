Lawndale shooting in Chicago leaves one dead, woman injured

CHICAGO, Ill. — A 27-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:38 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 16th Street when two vehicles pulled up and multiple armed suspects opened fire on the man.

The victim was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

A woman standing nearby was shot twice in the back and was transported to a hospital, where she was reported to be in fair condition.

No arrests have been announced, and the Chicago Police Department is continuing its investigation.