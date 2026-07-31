Special Marine Warning issued off Florida’s east coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning for Atlantic waters from the Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet, covering both 0–20 nautical miles and 20–60 nautical miles offshore, until 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Forecasters warn that strong thunderstorms could produce wind gusts exceeding 34 knots, creating hazardous seas for boaters. While hail and waterspouts are not expected, dangerous marine conditions are likely.

Mariners are urged to seek safe harbor immediately, exercise extreme caution, and avoid the warned area until conditions improve.