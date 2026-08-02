SUMENEP, Indonesia — At least five people have died and 41 others remain missing after the passenger ship KM Mutiara Sentosa 2 caught fire Sunday morning in the Java Sea off Madura Island, near Sumenep Regency, Indonesia.

Video: At least 5 dead, 41 missing after passenger ferry catches fire off Indonesia https://t.co/6mWEWByBh4 pic.twitter.com/c42nNPh3fh — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 2, 2026

Search and rescue operations are ongoing as emergency crews continue to search for survivors. Authorities said rescue efforts have been complicated by inaccurate passenger manifests, making it difficult to determine the exact number of people who were on board when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and an investigation is underway. Authorities expect casualty figures to change as search operations continue.