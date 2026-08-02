SPC issues Day 2 Slight Risk for severe storms across North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Day 2 Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Monday across eastern North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota, and a small portion of northeastern South Dakota.

A broader Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) extends across parts of the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and portions of the Southwest, where isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible.

Forecasters warn that storms within the Slight Risk area could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, locally heavy rainfall, and a few tornadoes. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to monitor forecast updates as the severe weather threat develops.