SPC issues Day 1 Marginal Risk for severe storms from the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Day 1 Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, covering parts of the Lower Great Lakes, Upper Ohio Valley, and extending into the central and southern Mid-Atlantic.

Forecasters also highlight a separate Marginal Risk overnight across portions of the northern Great Plains, where isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions throughout the day and evening.