South Florida braces for afternoon thunderstorms as heat index climbs into triple digits

MIAMI, Fla. — South Florida is expected to see another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Sunday, as heat and humidity combine to push the heat index into the triple digits, forecasters said.

While no Heat Advisory is currently in effect, temperatures in the low 90s combined with high humidity will make it feel significantly hotter by early afternoon.

A few isolated showers may develop during the morning before thunderstorms form inland and move east across the Miami metropolitan area later in the day. Storms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and localized flooding, with activity expected to diminish after sunset.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic hurricane basin remains quiet, with no tropical development expected over the next seven days. Meteorologists say a plume of Saharan dust stretching across the Atlantic east of the Bahamas is helping suppress tropical activity while creating hazy skies across parts of the region.