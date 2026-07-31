Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Cape Canaveral, Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cape Canaveral, Florida, until 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail. Officials warn that the strong winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Residents are urged to seek shelter in a sturdy building and remain indoors until the warning expires while monitoring the latest weather updates.