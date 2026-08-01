Reports: U.S. preparing possible new strikes on Iran as early as this weekend

WASHINGTON — Multiple U.S. media outlets report that President Donald Trump has ordered or is considering a new round of military strikes against Iran, with operations potentially beginning as early as this weekend.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has ordered the military to prepare a fresh attack on Iran that could begin within days and last for several days.

ABC News reported that Trump is weighing a campaign of intense strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, while NBC News said the United States and Israel are planning what could be one of the most extensive bombing campaigns to date against Iranian energy facilities, with strikes possible throughout the weekend.

CNN also reported that the United States is planning fresh strikes on Iran as early as this weekend, including options targeting energy sites.

The White House and the Pentagon have not officially confirmed the reported plans. If carried out, the strikes would mark a significant escalation in tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.