New York Times says Moroccan police encouraged march toward Ceuta

CEUTA, Spain — The New York Times reported that Moroccan police encouraged and pushed groups of Moroccans to march toward the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, suggesting the mass movement was not spontaneous.

According to the report, the developments came just days after a diplomatic rapprochement between Spain and Algeria, fueling speculation over the timing of the border crisis.

The report’s claims have not been independently verified, and Moroccan authorities have not publicly responded to the allegations. The situation continues to draw international attention as tensions surrounding Ceuta remain high.