Phoenix sets record warm low temperature of 94°F

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Phoenix recorded a low temperature of 94°F (34.4°C) on Friday morning, setting a new record warm low for July 31, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight low was 9 degrees above the normal low temperature of 85°F for the date and 3 degrees warmer than the previous record warm low of 91°F, set in 2020.

The record highlights the ongoing extreme heat affecting Arizona, with residents urged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.