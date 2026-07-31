U.S. State Department backs Spain, blames migration policy after Ceuta incident

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of State said the United States stands with Spain and its European allies following what it described as an “egregious violation” of Spain’s sovereignty and human rights in Ceuta.

In a statement, the department blamed the incident on what it called the Spanish government’s deliberate efforts to enable and facilitate mass illegal migration into Europe.

The State Department added that the United States is considering actions to protect Americans at home and abroad from the threat and said it stands ready to assist European allies that may pursue similar measures.

The statement comes as tensions continue to rise following recent unrest and migration-related incidents near the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.