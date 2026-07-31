Flash flood concerns issued for Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky as heavy rain moves through region

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion (MPD) #0904, warning that isolated to mainly urban flash flooding is possible over the next several hours across parts of east-central and southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky.

Forecasters said repeated rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to localized flash flooding, particularly in urban areas and other flood-prone locations. Residents are urged to monitor weather updates and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

The discussion highlights an elevated risk of rapidly developing flooding as the storm system continues moving across the region.