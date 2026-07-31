Lansdale house fire kills one, displaces residents from multiple homes

LANSDALE, Pa. — One person was killed after a large fire swept through multiple attached homes in Lansdale, Montgomery County, on Friday morning, according to the Lansdale Borough Police Department.

Police and firefighters responded around 6:16 a.m. to the 800 block of Andover Road following reports of a house fire involving multiple homes. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy flames engulfing two attached homes, with reports that residents were trapped inside.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 7:44 a.m. Authorities later confirmed that one person was found dead inside one of the affected homes. No other injuries were reported.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

At least four homes have been displaced by the fire, with the American Red Cross assisting affected residents. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.