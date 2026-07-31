Heat Advisory issued for Broward and Miami-Dade counties

MIAMI, Fla. — A Heat Advisory will take effect at 11:00 a.m. EDT for metro and coastal Broward County and Miami-Dade County, as dangerously high heat and humidity are expected across South Florida.

Forecasters warn that heat index values could reach up to 108°F (42°C), increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities, seek air-conditioned spaces, and check on vulnerable family members and neighbors. The advisory remains in effect through the evening.