News
Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas County, Alabama
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Dallas County, Alabama, in effect until 4:00 p.m. CDT.
The advisory warns that strong thunderstorms moving through the area may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and reduced visibility.
Residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware, seek shelter if threatening conditions develop, and avoid outdoor activities until the storms pass.