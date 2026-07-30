Special Marine Warning issued for waters off Florida’s east coast

FLORIDA — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning for portions of the Atlantic coastal waters off Florida’s east coast, remaining in effect until 3:45 p.m. EDT.

The warning includes the following marine areas:

Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet (0–20 nautical miles)

Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet (20–60 nautical miles)

Volusia–Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet (0–20 nautical miles)

Volusia–Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet (20–60 nautical miles)

Mariners are advised to seek safe harbor immediately as strong thunderstorms may produce dangerous wind gusts, frequent lightning, rough seas, and sharply reduced visibility. Small boats are especially vulnerable in these hazardous conditions, and boaters should closely monitor updated weather information until the warning expires.