Rafael Gordian wanted after burglaries target Pokémon card shop in South Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Washington Township police have issued an arrest warrant for Rafael A. Gordian, 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and are asking for the public’s help identifying a second suspect in connection with two burglaries targeting Frank’s Card Shop, a South Jersey store specializing in Pokémon trading cards and collectibles.

According to investigators, the first burglary occurred on July 1, when two suspects smashed the store’s front window, entered the business, and stole Pokémon trading cards. The pair allegedly returned on July 10, armed with a hammer, and attempted to break the front window again, but were unable to gain entry.

Detectives identified Gordian as one of the suspects and determined he was driving a red Ford Taurus with Pennsylvania registration during the incidents.

Authorities have charged Gordian with conspiracy to commit burglary and attempted burglary. Police are continuing to search for the second suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.