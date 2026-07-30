Deputy-involved shooting under investigation after two deaths in Chino Hills neighborhood

CHINO HILLS, Calif. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people following a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning in a typically quiet neighborhood in Chino Hills, California.

The incident prompted a large law enforcement response as investigators secured the area to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Officials have not yet released the identities of the deceased or provided details on what led deputies to open fire.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are expected to release additional information as it becomes available.