Birmingham: 9-year-old boy critically injured in two-car crash, two arrested

BIRMINGHAM, England — A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after a serious two-car collision in Kings Norton, Birmingham, police said.

The boy was found with serious injuries at the scene on Masshouse Lane, at the junction with Shannon Road, before being rushed to hospital.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both were also taken to hospital for medical checks following the crash.

According to West Midlands Police, officers responded to reports of the collision at around 5:55 p.m. Authorities are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, dashcam footage, or CCTV related to the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.