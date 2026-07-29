Kavinsky reportedly found dead at Paris home as unverified social media claims circulate

PARIS, France — Kavinsky, the French DJ and producer whose real name is Vincent Belorgey, has been the subject of unverified social media reports claiming he was found dead at his home in Paris’ 18th arrondissement at the age of 50.

The reports have not been confirmed by French authorities, the artist’s representatives, or any major reliable news organizations.

Until an official statement is released, the claim remains unverified and should be treated with caution.