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PERM, Russia — The AVT unit at the Perm oil refinery caught fire, according to reports and videos circulating on social media. The AVT unit is considered one of the refinery’s most important crude oil processing facilities.

Video: Russia’s key AVT unit at Perm oil refinery catches fire https://t.co/hCvhidwEX8 pic.twitter.com/ABMTJF9nxt — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 29, 2026

Videos shared online appear to show a large blaze at the refinery, although the footage has not been independently verified.

There was no immediate official information on casualties, the extent of the damage, or the cause of the fire. Authorities have not yet released additional details about the incident.