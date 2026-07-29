Danube River water levels drop in Hungary as drought and extreme summer heat expose riverbanks

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Low water levels on the Danube River have exposed large sections of riverbanks in Hungary after prolonged drought conditions and intense summer heat reduced water levels across parts of the country.

New satellite imagery released through the Copernicus Sentinel-2 program shows the extent of the changes, comparing current conditions with earlier observations and highlighting the significant retreat of the river’s shoreline.

The declining water levels reflect the impact of persistent hot, dry weather across the region, raising concerns about navigation, ecosystems, agriculture, and water resources as parts of Europe continue to experience extreme summer conditions.