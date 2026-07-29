European Union: AI-generated content labeling rules take effect August 2

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The European Union will begin enforcing new rules on Sunday, August 2, 2026, requiring companies to clearly label content created or significantly modified using artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the new requirements, companies will have to disclose when text, images, audio, video, or other digital content has been generated or manipulated with AI technologies, increasing transparency for users.

The rules are part of the EU’s broader efforts to regulate artificial intelligence and help the public distinguish between human-created and AI-generated content, particularly as AI tools become more widely used across online platforms and digital services.

Organizations that fail to comply with the new labeling requirements could face regulatory action under the European Union’s AI framework.