London weather: Temperatures to reach 34°C as authorities issue heat safety advice

LONDON, England — London is expected to reach 34°C today, prompting authorities to remind residents to take precautions during the hot weather and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Officials are urging people to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, seek shade whenever possible, and carry any essential medication or inhalers if needed.

Residents are also encouraged to check on elderly relatives, neighbors, and other vulnerable people during the heatwave.

Authorities reminded the public to call 999 only for life-threatening emergencies.