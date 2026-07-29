Major Typhoon Dolphin Nears Extreme Category 5 Strength as Eyewall Replacement Nears Completion

Major Typhoon Dolphin is showing signs of completing its eyewall replacement cycle (ERC), with recent microwave satellite imagery indicating that the storm’s new inner eyewall is becoming established and fresh deep convection is rapidly intensifying around the core.

Forecasters expect the storm’s eye to become slightly larger than before, a change that could improve the cyclone’s structural stability and allow it to maintain peak intensity for a longer period.

Meteorologists continue to warn that Dolphin remains capable of further strengthening, with an upper-end Category 5 intensity still possible. Current forecasts suggest the typhoon could reach maximum sustained winds of up to 170 mph (150 knots), placing it among the strongest tropical cyclones of the season.

The storm remains under close monitoring as it moves over open waters. Any changes in its forecast track or intensity could have significant implications for areas in its potential path, and residents in vulnerable regions are urged to follow updates from official weather agencies.