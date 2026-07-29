Pavel Durov Charged by Russia With Facilitating Terrorism, International Wanted Notice Issued

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has charged Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activities, accusing the messaging platform of failing to remove content allegedly used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and extremist groups to coordinate attacks inside Russia.

Russian authorities also announced that they have issued an international wanted notice for Durov in connection with the case.

According to the FSB, Telegram allegedly allowed channels, chats, and other content to remain accessible despite claims that they were being used to organize terrorist attacks, acts of sabotage, cybercrime, and other activities targeting Russia.

Neither Durov nor Telegram immediately commented on the allegations.

The charges mark a significant escalation in Russia’s long-running dispute with Telegram and its founder over content moderation, privacy, and national security. Durov, who left Russia years ago and holds multiple citizenships, has previously resisted government demands to provide access to user communications and has frequently criticized censorship efforts.

The case adds to the legal challenges facing Durov, who is also involved in separate proceedings in France related to Telegram’s handling of illicit content. The allegations made by Russian authorities have not been independently verified.