American Airlines ground stop lifted after FAA cites systemwide IT outage

ORLANDO, Fla. — American Airlines resumed flight operations Tuesday evening after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary ground stop for all of the airline’s flights that had not yet departed due to a systemwide IT outage.

The FAA said the ground stop was prompted by a technology-related disruption affecting American Airlines’ operations. The airline confirmed it experienced a systemwide outage and said teams were working to restore services as quickly as possible. No additional details about the cause of the outage were immediately released.

Around 7:20 p.m. local time, American Airlines announced that its systems were coming back online and that flights were beginning to depart again.

“We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the airline said in a statement.

The FAA has not released further information on the outage, and it remains unclear whether any flights will continue to experience delays as operations return to normal.