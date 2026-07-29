Chicago Forecast: Dry and Comfortable Weather Through Thursday; Rain Returns Friday Into Saturday

The National Weather Service Chicago says dry and comfortable weather will continue across the Chicago metropolitan area and northern Illinois through Thursday before a wetter pattern returns for the weekend.

Today’s forecast calls for hazy skies with highs between 81°F and 85°F, while areas near Lake Michigan remain cooler in the 70s. A high swim risk is in effect for Lake Michigan beaches this morning due to dangerous currents.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from 83°F to 88°F.

Rain is expected to develop on Friday, with highs cooling to 74°F to 79°F. Showers are forecast to continue into Saturday, with isolated thunderstorms possible, especially during the first half of the day. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to range from 72°F to 78°F.

Forecasters encourage residents to enjoy the pleasant conditions through Thursday while preparing for wetter weather heading into the weekend.