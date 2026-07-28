Two Miami-Dade Traffic School Employees Arrested in Alleged Driver’s License Fraud Scheme

Two traffic school employees in Miami-Dade County, Florida, were arrested Tuesday after authorities accused them of issuing fraudulent qualifying certificates that allowed students to obtain Florida driver’s licenses without completing required tests.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Delgado, 57, was charged with unlawful possession of stolen driver’s licenses and official misconduct by a public servant. Luis Vidal, 55, faces charges including possession of stolen driver’s licenses, official misconduct, and providing false information in public records.

Investigators said Vidal worked at Millennium Traffic School Corp., while Delgado was employed by Amigos Traffic School Inc. Authorities allege the two men issued fraudulent certificates falsely stating that students had successfully completed mandatory driver education requirements.

During an undercover investigation, detectives said Vidal certified that an undercover deputy had passed Florida’s required examinations, despite the deputy never taking the tests. In a separate incident, Delgado allegedly certified that another undercover deputy had successfully completed a driving agility test, even though the deputy committed multiple traffic violations that should have resulted in failure.

Officials said the fraudulent certificates enabled the undercover deputies to obtain valid Florida driver’s licenses.

“Driver licenses are not something to be bought, fabricated, or fraudulently obtained,” Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz said in a statement. “They are earned by demonstrating the knowledge and skills necessary to safely operate a vehicle on our roads.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not said whether additional arrests or charges are expected.