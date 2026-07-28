Special Marine Warning Issued for New York Harbor Until 4:15 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning for New York Harbor, effective until 4:15 p.m. EDT, as strong thunderstorms move across the area.

The warning indicates that hazardous weather conditions may produce strong wind gusts, dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall, and rough waters, creating dangerous conditions for boaters and anyone on the water.

Mariners are urged to seek safe harbor immediately if possible and avoid navigating through thunderstorms. Small vessels are particularly vulnerable to rapidly changing weather and choppy seas.

Anyone on or near the water should closely monitor the latest weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities until the warning expires.