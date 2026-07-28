Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of Mid-Atlantic Through 10 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch No. 527, in effect from 2:50 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. EDT for portions of the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The watch was issued at 1:52 p.m. CDT (18:52 UTC) as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moved across parts of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Storms developing within the watch area may produce:

Damaging wind gusts

Large hail

Frequent lightning

Torrential rainfall that could lead to localized flooding

Residents across the affected states should remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for their area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. People in the watch area should closely monitor forecasts and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings throughout the afternoon and evening.