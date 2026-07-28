Special Weather Statement Issued for Poinciana and St. Cloud, Florida Until 3:15 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Poinciana and St. Cloud, Florida, in effect until 3:15 p.m. EDT.

The statement warns that strong thunderstorms moving across the area may produce gusty winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, brief heavy rainfall, and reduced visibility. Although the storms are not currently expected to meet severe thunderstorm warning criteria, they may still pose hazards to motorists and those outdoors.

Residents are advised to seek shelter if thunderstorms approach, avoid open areas during lightning, and use caution while driving in heavy rain due to the potential for ponding water and rapidly changing road conditions.

Additional weather statements or warnings may be issued if conditions intensify.