Special Weather Statement Issued for Middletown, Scotchtown, and Port Jervis Until 3:15 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Middletown, Scotchtown, and Port Jervis, New York, in effect until 3:15 p.m. EDT.

The statement warns that strong thunderstorms moving through the area may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, brief heavy rainfall, and reduced visibility. While the storms are expected to remain below severe warning criteria, they could still create hazardous conditions for travel and outdoor activities.

Motorists are advised to slow down during periods of heavy rain and watch for water collecting on roadways. Residents should also seek shelter if thunderstorms approach and remain alert for any additional weather warnings that may be issued.