Special Weather Statement Issued for Kiryas Joel, Monsey, and Ramsey Until 3:45 p.m. EDT

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Kiryas Joel and Monsey, New York, as well as Ramsey, New Jersey, in effect until 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Residents in the affected areas should be prepared for strong thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, brief heavy rainfall, and reduced visibility.

While this is not a severe thunderstorm warning, the storms may still create hazardous conditions for motorists and outdoor activities. Drivers are urged to slow down during heavy rain and remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Residents should continue to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take shelter if conditions worsen or additional warnings are issued.