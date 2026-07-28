World Leaders and Top U.S. Officials Gather for Senator Lindsey Graham’s Funeral

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, foreign leaders, senior administration officials, and members of the judiciary gathered Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Among those seen inside the cathedral were Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Iranian political activist Reza Pahlavi, among other dignitaries.

The service has drawn prominent figures from across the United States and abroad to honor the late South Carolina senator and his decades of public service. Additional details from the funeral are expected as the ceremony continues.