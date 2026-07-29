Sixth Death Reported in Upper East Side Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak

A sixth person has died in the ongoing Legionnaires’ disease outbreak on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, New York City health officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to the New York City Department of Health, 90 people have been diagnosed with the disease since the outbreak was first identified. Of those patients, six remain hospitalized, while 65 have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Health officials continue to investigate the community cluster centered in the Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods, including ZIP codes 10028, 10128, and 10075.

Authorities said they are confident the source of the Legionella bacteria has been eliminated following an extensive inspection and remediation effort involving cooling towers throughout the affected area.

Officials reported that 83 cooling towers at 160 buildings have been tested for Legionella bacteria:

77 cooling towers at 75 buildings initially tested positive using PCR testing.

initially tested positive using PCR testing. 59 cooling towers at 58 buildings later tested culture-positive, confirming the presence of live Legionella bacteria. All of these towers have since been cleaned and disinfected .

later tested culture-positive, confirming the presence of live bacteria. All of these towers have since been . 106 cooling towers have tested culture-negative, while additional test results remain pending.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which can spread through inhaling contaminated water droplets. Health officials urge anyone who has been in the affected area and develops symptoms such as fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing to seek medical attention promptly.