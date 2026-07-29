Bomb Threat Cleared at Evanston Hospital After Suspicious Package Investigation

A bomb threat prompted a large emergency response at Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital in Evanston, Illinois, on Tuesday after police discovered a suspicious package outside the facility.

According to the Evanston Police Department, officers responded shortly after 5:00 p.m. to the hospital at 2650 Ridge Avenue following reports of a bomb threat.

Investigators located a suspicious package with wires protruding from it outside the building. The Cook County Bomb Squad was called to the scene, while Evanston firefighters deployed a drone to assist in the investigation. Authorities also evacuated surrounding areas as a precaution.

Officials later safely removed the package, and hospital representatives confirmed that it did not pose a danger.

By approximately 7:30 p.m., authorities announced that the incident had been resolved. Hospital officials said there is no immediate threat, and Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital remains open and operating normally.

The investigation into the bomb threat remains ongoing. Authorities have not released information about any suspects or the source of the threat.