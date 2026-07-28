Severe Thunderstorm Warning Continues for Three Massachusetts Communities Until 2:30 p.m. EDT

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for North Brookfield, West Brookfield, and East Brookfield, Massachusetts, until 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Residents in the warned area should prepare for damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall, which could create hazardous travel conditions and cause localized damage.

Officials urge residents to seek shelter in a sturdy building, avoid outdoor activities, and monitor local weather alerts until the warning expires. Drivers should use caution, as heavy rain may reduce visibility and create dangerous road conditions.